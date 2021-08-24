Space Needle, Seattle

Space Needle is an iconic landmark in the Pacific Northwest and Seattle in particular. The observation tower provides a fantastic view of the Lower Queen View, Seattle, and the surrounding areas, including the Cascade Mountains, Elliot Bay, Mount Rainier, and the Puget Sound islands in the Pacific Ocean. The tower is 184 meters tall, 42 meters wide, and weighs about 8.7 million kilograms. Constructed for the 1962 World’s Fair, the Space Needle is now one of Seattle’s designated landmarks representing the city’s futuristic vision. During the event, about 20,000 visitors used the tower’s elevator daily.