Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Space Needle, Seattle

worldatlas.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Needle is an iconic landmark in the Pacific Northwest and Seattle in particular. The observation tower provides a fantastic view of the Lower Queen View, Seattle, and the surrounding areas, including the Cascade Mountains, Elliot Bay, Mount Rainier, and the Puget Sound islands in the Pacific Ocean. The tower is 184 meters tall, 42 meters wide, and weighs about 8.7 million kilograms. Constructed for the 1962 World’s Fair, the Space Needle is now one of Seattle’s designated landmarks representing the city’s futuristic vision. During the event, about 20,000 visitors used the tower’s elevator daily.

www.worldatlas.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Space Needle#Earthquake#The Pentagram Corporation#Fair#Space Needle Corporation#Skyline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy