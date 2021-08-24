No injuries reported after collision on OR7, driver cited

BAKER CITY– Officers with the Baker City Police Department (BCPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 7 at milepost 50.5 recently. According to reports from the BCPD, “the driver, apparently in a hurry, attempted to pass a logging truck, crossing the solid double line and nearly colliding head on with a motorist in the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle veered off the left shoulder of the road, becoming briefly airborne before landing on a large boulder, totaling the vehicle.”