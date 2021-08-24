How To Watch The 2021 Phoenix Awards
For the second year in a row, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and BET are partnering for Foundation Friday, which includes a town hall and an awards show. On September 17, which is also National Black Voter Day, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT, BET and BET Her will air the CBCF Annual National Town Hall and the 2021 Phoenix Awards for CBCF’s virtual 50th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC). The shows can also be viewed online. Actress Angela Bassett will host the virtual ceremony.www.bet.com
