Another man is arrested in group attack

WALLA WALLA – An additional person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a group attack on Prospect Avenue in early July. Carlos R. Johnson Jr., 21, of Pendleton appeared in court Thursday. His bail was set at $150,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7. He is charged with one count of robbery in the first-degree – armed with firearm, three counts of assault in the first degree – armed with firearm, one count of burglary in the first-degree – armed with firearm and one count of criminal mischief. All are felonies.