What Happened to Don Burns? Veteran Radio Host No Longer Part of KCBI Morning Show

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article90.9 KCBI FM’s regular listeners received some surprising news on August 23. The Dallas, Texas-based radio station announced changes to its morning show lineup. That prompted fans to ask what happened to Don Burns. As regular listeners might be aware, Burns took a break from broadcast due to his health. Listeners expected him to return after he’d made a full recovery. So the news shocked them, and also left them with many questions. They want to know if Don Burns has officially left KCBI and where he is going next. The radio station did respond to some of the queries.

