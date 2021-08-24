Cancel
Gardening

Seed saving the topic of next master gardener meeting

By Compiled by Colin Merry
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Gardeners interested in saving seeds can learn more at the next meeting of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 online. The virtual meeting is open to the public. The event is free to MGANM members and a $5 donation is requested for non-members. To register go to MGANM.org. by Sept. 3. All those who register will receive a link to the meeting via email.

