Jailed Minnesota mosque bomber now identifies as a woman and says gender dysphoria drove her to attack

U.S. Central Command said Sunday evening that a U.S. drone strike earlier in the day blew up a vehicle and "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate and prevented an "imminent ISIS-K threat to" Kabul's international airport. The Hellfire missile hit at least one vehicle in a residential area about a mile from the airport, and a U.S. official told ABC News that two ISIS-K terrorists were seen loading what appeared to be explosives into the trunk of one of the targeted cars.