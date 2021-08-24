Cancel
Jailed Minnesota mosque bomber now identifies as a woman and says gender dysphoria drove her to attack

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA right-wing militia leader, facing life in prison for orchestrating the 2017 Minnesota mosque blast in the United States, now identifies as a woman, as per court documents. Emily Claire Hari, the 50-year-old leader of the group ‘White Rabbit,’ who was previously known as Michael Hari, alleged that a "combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation" fuelled her "inner conflict" during the time she was convicted for bombing the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Centre.

The Independent

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
KROC News

Bloomington Mosque Bomber Declares Transgender Status

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari. Hari was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017. According to court documents, Hari says gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing.
