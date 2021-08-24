Jailed Minnesota mosque bomber now identifies as a woman and says gender dysphoria drove her to attack
A right-wing militia leader, facing life in prison for orchestrating the 2017 Minnesota mosque blast in the United States, now identifies as a woman, as per court documents. Emily Claire Hari, the 50-year-old leader of the group ‘White Rabbit,’ who was previously known as Michael Hari, alleged that a "combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation" fuelled her "inner conflict" during the time she was convicted for bombing the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Centre.www.independent.co.uk
