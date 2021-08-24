Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Chevron expanding push into dairy-to-gas fuel to cut emissions

By Naureen S. Malik
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron Corp. is accelerating its push to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The oil major and its joint venture partner Brightmark, a waste solutions manager, will build another 10 facilities to produce dairy biomethane to fuel long-haul trucks, according to the companies. They’re already developing 28 plants in seven states, with the first set to begin production this year.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Companies#Chevron Corp#Brightmark Rng Holdings#Energy Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Chevron keeps production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Tuesday said production remains shut in at its Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico platforms due to Hurricane Ida. The Fourchon terminal and Empire terminal and their related pipeline systems are also shut in, the company said in a note. "We continue to...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Huge Arctic oil find makes waves

An Australian oil and gas company believes it’s discovered more than a billion barrels of high-quality crude oil under federal lands in the Arctic. That find in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A) is potentially the largest on federal lands in the Arctic in years and underscores the long-term footprint drillers hope to maintain on public lands even as the Biden administration pledges to curb fossil fuel development in response to climate change.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Hurricane Ida Shuts Down Oil And Gas Production; How Will It Impact Oil Prices?

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and forced the shutdown of offshore oil platforms as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, pushing up oil prices. But the prices, which had hit more than a three-week high in early Monday trading, pared some of those gains later in the session, lowering worries about rising pump prices. The Gulf supplies nearly a fifth of U.S. oil demand.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

How Green Is Maersk's Bio-Methanol Fuel?

In a recent post by Treehugger's Sami Grover about shipping companies taking baby steps into zero emissions future, he noted that the world's largest shipping company, Maersk, had ordered eight ships capable of running on bio-methanol. But he qualified it by noting, "Exactly where Maersk is going to source its bio-methanol, and whether those sources can scale to meet a significant portion of global shipping needs, could make all the difference between this being a symbolic move of limited value and a serious step toward lower emissions shipping."
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ sticks with planned supply hike as oil demand improves

OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief video conference. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for October after less than an hour of talks, one of the quickest meetings in recent memory and a stark contrast to the drawn-out negotiations seen in July.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sees future for oil and gas, just not the one you might want

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has been touring the nation looking to build support for President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill, which aims not to just rebuild highways and airports but remake America’s energy’s system to address climate change. She took a break to talk about how such a policy would play out in Texas and what the future looks like for energy.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

USA Oil Sector Examines Ida Damage

(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas producers, and refineries that fuel the U.S., are assessing the impact on operations after the passage of Hurricane Ida. It could be quite some time before a full extent of the damage is known, with access to many facilities along the Louisiana coast still severely limited. Crews have been able to make aerial surveys, but roads are largely impassable due to high water and downed trees.
Trafficwemu.org

Gas Prices Unlikely To Skyrocket As Oil Companies Assess Hurricane Ida Damage

Although oil companies are still assessing the damage at the oil rigs, platforms and refineries that were struck by Hurricane Ida, signs point toward a limited impact on gasoline availability and prices. AAA has warned of price volatility, and several analysts expect temporary price increases of several cents, but experts...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Shell (RDS.A) Takes FID on Malaysia's Timi Gas Development Plan

RDS.A - Free Report) subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) recently made a final investment decision (FID) on the Timi gas development project and aims to deliver it for Malaysia with its partners PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd and Brunei Energy Exploration. The Timi field is located around 200 kilometers off the...
California StateWashington Examiner

California wises up and chooses natural gas

Eventually, reality catches up with you — even in California. The Golden State has been trying for years to get rid of all of its fossil fuel generation capacity. Spreading a mythological doom-and-gloom narrative about catastrophic, world-ending climate change, California’s government has nonetheless moved toward shuttering all of its carbon-free nuclear power plants in favor of creating a grid based almost entirely on wind and solar power.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Ida idles oil production on busy gulf coast

HOUSTON - Oil prices rose slightly in the hours after the energy industry found itself right in the path of Hurricane Ida. Offshore drilling and onshore processing were both affected by the storm. Ida passed over water dotted with thousands of oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico....
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Ida's fury hits US oil production, gasoline supplies

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies began damage reviews at offshore production facilities and started evaluating onshore power losses after Hurricane Ida caused devastation in Louisiana and rampaged through offshore oil and gas fields. Hundreds of oil production platforms remained evacuated and nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses in...
Environmentkfgo.com

After Ida, U.S. energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

(Reuters) – Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday were checking for damage and power availability following hurricane Ida, which hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and left widespread power outages in its wake. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess damage to or...
AgricultureGainesville Times

Opinion: Carbon pricing bill can reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The issue of how to deal with climate changes due to human emissions has brought about numerous attempts to offer strategies. It’s difficult to imagine how the entire planet can work together to tackle an enormously difficult problem. Looking at public opinion here in the U.S., one can see a spectrum of ideas to combat global warming ranging from doing nothing (hoping that we can just adapt) to imposing harsh regulations to be imposed immediately by the federal regulatory agencies (such as the Green New Deal).
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy