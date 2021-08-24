Chevron expanding push into dairy-to-gas fuel to cut emissions
Chevron Corp. is accelerating its push to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The oil major and its joint venture partner Brightmark, a waste solutions manager, will build another 10 facilities to produce dairy biomethane to fuel long-haul trucks, according to the companies. They’re already developing 28 plants in seven states, with the first set to begin production this year.www.houstonchronicle.com
