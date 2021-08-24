Chevron expanding push into dairy-to-gas fuel to cut emissions

In a recent post by Treehugger's Sami Grover about shipping companies taking baby steps into zero emissions future, he noted that the world's largest shipping company, Maersk, had ordered eight ships capable of running on bio-methanol. But he qualified it by noting, "Exactly where Maersk is going to source its bio-methanol, and whether those sources can scale to meet a significant portion of global shipping needs, could make all the difference between this being a symbolic move of limited value and a serious step toward lower emissions shipping."