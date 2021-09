Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Doyel left the most vicious of his attacks for Wentz to close out the column. “Carson Wentz is the worst of the bunch, in a football sense, because he’s the most important player on the team. He’s the most indispensable player on roster, and the Colts have no idea if he’ll make it through any given week without having to go back onto the COVID-19 list simply for being too close to a teammate who tests positive. I’ll remind you that, when the Colts acquired Wentz, I defended his arrival despite the reports out of Philadelphia that had called him a bad teammate. And selfish. Well what do you know. Turns out, Carson Wentz is a bad teammate. He’s selfish. Turns out he fits right into this Colts locker room.”