Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA to Patent Apex Legends Ping System

By Alexandra Hobbs
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EA has filed a patent for Apex Legends' ping system, but they want other games to use it too. As part of EA's Accessibility First Patent Pledge, the publisher is granting free access to some of their patents, including the Apex Legends ping system. The aim is to allow developers to freely copy and use some of EA's accessibility-related technology.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
613
Followers
5K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping#Ea#Patents#Blindness#Ea#Apex Legends#Gamesindustry Biz#Positive Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming Next Week

Update: Respawn announced on Twitter that the Seer balance update will go live next week, following a Prowler and L-Star nerf going live later today. The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs: "Seer is too strong right now"

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."
Video GamesTVOvermind

How Titanfall 2 Paved The Way For Apex Legends

Apex Legends would not be the game it is today if it were not for Titanfall 2. Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter by Respawn Entertainment that featured innovative gameplay mechanics and giant-mech fights. Titanfall 2 is the epic sequel to the critically acclaimed and innovative fps, Titanfall. Titanfall 2 quickly rose through the ranks as one of the generation’s most complete shooters. It featured something different, and it wasn’t just giant mech titans.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that carefully blends first-person shooter action with a character-driven narrative. Released in 2019 and developed by Respawn Entertainment, it continues to boast a strong and dedicated player base. The game takes place in an immersive universe where the story evolves, maps revolve, and...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process. If you’re wondering who to...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apex Legends New Character Seer Will Be Nerfed

Seer Has the Ultimate Wall Hack Which May Be Fixed in an Upcoming Patch. Apex Legends’ new character Seer has just dropped, but the game’s developers have already confirmed that the character’s strength will be reduced in an upcoming update. Based on what has bee observed about Seer, he appears to be the best support star that can efficiently assist in the heat of battle with enemy positioning.
Video Gamespsu.com

Respawn Confirms Apex Legends PS5, Xbox Series X Update Is Still In The Pipeline

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Apex Legends update is still in development, but there’s no release date in sight at the moment. Ryan Rigney, Director of Communications for Respawn, provided a brief word on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update during a Reddit AMA. Right now Apex Legends is obviously playable on new consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, and it also comes with a resolution increase to 1440p.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Will Apex Legends have cross progression?

Most of the popular multi-platform live service games these days have introduced some form of cross progression, allowing players to carry their stats and cosmetics over no matter which machine they’re playing on. That isn’t the case with Apex Legends from Respawn Entertainment and EA, but Respawn has acknowledged the possibility multiple times. While cross progression is in the works for Apex Legends, there are some technical and logistical obstacles in the way.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

What is the amount of health in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is all about dominating and taking advantage of enemy teams when you get the upper hand. One of the best ways to know when you can do so is to know the amount of health the opposition may have. With more and more players getting to grips with...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Every Game Mode Available in ‘Battlefield 2042′ Leaks

Every Game Mode Available in ‘Battlefield 2042′ Leaks. Despite the addition of the ambitious new Portal mode, “Battlefield 2042” will still include multiple official game modes, providing players a sense of how the game is designed to be played. Some of these game modes have been released online, providing fans with a sneak glimpse at what they may expect when the game comes in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy