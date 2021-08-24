Grace Collins joins JW and BP on Fortitude

TCU Jr. Soccer Forward sensation, Grace Collins, talks about national powerhouse TCU soccer, her climb, her life, and what it takes to be the best. Brinton and J.W. grew up in Fort Worth, attended Trinity Valley and have had varied careers, Brinton in state and local government, advertising, work with the chamber of commerce and in advising businesses through his expertise in data mining and research, J. W.’s arc has been in the world of art and also with his oil and gas company. He also coached football for a while at All-Saints Episcopal. He’s written a book.