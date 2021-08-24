State oil companies take their first steps toward climate neutrality

(Des Moines, IA) — The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first-ever carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline known as the “Midwest Carbon Express.” It is proposed to run through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the I-U-B’s jurisdiction. The project would partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.