State oil companies take their first steps toward climate neutrality

By Amy Stillman
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetroleos Mexicanos left investors with more questions than answers after it announced in late July that it would be disclosing its greenhouse gas emissions on a more regular basis — then refused to discuss why they’d soared by double-digits from April to June, compared to a year ago. The moment...

State
Texas State
#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Oil Refining#Petroleos Mexicanos#Pemex#Mexican#Control Risks#European#Equinor Asa#Saudi#Vision 2030#Bloomberg Green#The Ministry Of Finance#Cfe
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Pemex Buying Texas Oil Refinery That Lost $360MM

(Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire

Pemex has restored the production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform, following a fire which occurred on the asset on August 22. Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has revealed that it has restored the production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform, following a fire which occurred on the asset on August 22.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

USA Oil Sector Examines Ida Damage

(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas producers, and refineries that fuel the U.S., are assessing the impact on operations after the passage of Hurricane Ida. It could be quite some time before a full extent of the damage is known, with access to many facilities along the Louisiana coast still severely limited. Crews have been able to make aerial surveys, but roads are largely impassable due to high water and downed trees.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Backers Take Another Step Toward First-Ever Carbon Dioxide Pipeline

(Des Moines, IA) — The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first-ever carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline known as the “Midwest Carbon Express.” It is proposed to run through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the I-U-B’s jurisdiction. The project would partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Dutch ad watchdog tells Shell to pull ‘carbon neutral’ campaign

The Netherlands’ advertising watchdog ruled that a Royal Dutch Shell plc advertising campaign that said customers can offset the carbon emissions from their fuel purchases is misleading. Shell offers customers the option of paying extra for fuel, such as gasoline, saying it will use the proceeds to plant trees and...
Energy IndustryAmerican Progress

The Oil and Gas Industry’s Dangerous Answer to Climate Change

No one is immune to the effects of the climate crisis—not even those responsible for its causes. Rising sea levels, record heat, unprecedented extreme weather disasters, and increasingly unstable environmental conditions are making it costlier and more difficult for oil and gas companies to operate in environments that their own destructive practices have altered. The same ecological fallout that hurts communities is hitting the industry’s bottom lines.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Riding the ‘hydrogen wave’: A new fuel source for a shipping industry seeking lower emissions

Contributed by Austin Pierce, John Michael, and Kelly Rondinelli of Vinson & Elkins. Shipping keeps the world moving; but what moves the ships? As part of the increasing global push to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significant attention has been paid to the energy and power sectors. However, pressure is also mounting to address emissions from various “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors, such as shipping. This pressure comes from a variety of sources. For example, in 2018, the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) adopted a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2050. Commensurate with the IMO’s goal, several financial institutions launched the Poseidon Principles, committing to reduce the emissions from their shipping finance portfolios.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheConversationCanada

What mining, oil and gas industries can learn from Sudbury, the city that went from major polluter to thriving environment

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Montréal two years ago, he promised to plant two billion trees by 2030 to help Canada meet its net-zero emissions goal. Planting trees, however, is hard work. It takes money and planning. But a re-greening roadmap exists. Sudbury, the largest city in Northern Ontario, transformed itself after decades of environmental devastation, brought on by the mining industry. Other communities and industries, like oil and gas, can replicate the city’s efforts to aid in global efforts to fight climate change. A devastated landscape For almost 100 years, Sudbury’s community and environment...
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

Report: More oil companies adopt environmental goals, not net-zero

More oil companies have adopted environmental goals to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, but few have pledged to go net-zero, according to a new report. Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone and consulting firm EnerCom analyzed financing filings from 30 publicly traded U.S. oil and gas producers, and found that 83 percent, or 25 companies, have implemented environmental, social and corporate governance policies, such as disclosing greenhouse gas emissions and reporting annual reductions in emissions.

