KirkpatrickPrice Verifies Cloud Expertise with Completion of Cloud Certification Challenge

When it comes to modern software development, collaboration is the name of the game; to this end, development teams have more than ample selection of tools at their disposal these days. With a user base in the double-digit millions, GitHub is the perennial favorite for sharing, collaborating, and repositing code, but Azure DevOps, which started out as Visual Studio Online—then went through a name change where it was known as Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS)—has been stealing some of its thunder, especially when it comes to software teams that rely heavily on Microsoft technologies such as .NET and C# in their stack.