KirkpatrickPrice Verifies Cloud Expertise with Completion of Cloud Certification Challenge

 8 days ago

KirkpatrickPrice is the first audit firm to complete AWS’s three-month intensive Cloud Audit Academy. KirkpatrickPrice (kirkpatrickprice.com), a cybersecurity auditing firm providing independent assurance services, verified its commitment to cloud security with the completion of a Cloud Certification Challenge. The Cloud Certification Challenge was a three-month intensive for KirkpatrickPrice employees to focus on developing expertise in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure through training and certification. As the first audit firm to complete AWS’s Cloud Audit Academy, KirkpatrickPrice has set the bar for cloud expertise in the information security auditing industry and continues to raise it with a dedication to cloud education.

