CINCINNATI, OH — Dayton, OH-based Ritz Safety LLC, one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States, announces the acquisition of Abco Safety, based in Cincinnati, OH. Abco Safety has served the safety industry in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana since 1987. They provide an array of personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions for customers of all sizes, both locally and nationally.