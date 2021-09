When Sarah Lane appeared on Season 1 of “MasterChef Junior” back in 2014 — when she infamously shouted, “Whip it like a man!” on the third episode — she was only 9 years old. Now 17 and gearing up for her senior year of high school, Lane remembers her time on the Fox show fondly. “All of us became very close over the filming of the season,” Lane tells Anna Rahmanan in this Voices in Food story. In addition to discussing the fun times on the show, Lane dives deep into the technicalities involved in starring on a reality program, the regrets she has (and those she doesn’t) and advice to would-be Food Network stars.