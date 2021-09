News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. One of the top trending topics in the world of finance has been the forex trading, which has been the talk of town all across the world. More recently, due to increase in digitalization, this has shifted into an online mode of trading, which has attracted an even larger number of traders from all around the world, interested in making gains through the exchange of different currencies, exploiting the gap. For those who do not have a clear idea of forex trading, to put in simple words, it is basically a global marketplace where people from all around the world exchange fiat currencies against other currencies of other countries.