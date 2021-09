Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we don’t putt like Patrick Cantlay…yet. Let’s get to it. I watched Sunday’s epic playoff across a medley of media, as I was returning from a wedding in Chicago to home in Seattle. So I did some streaming (shoutout YouTube TV) some ShotLink (when the stream went down) and some refreshing of Twitter (for snarky analysis of the ShotLink data). It was enthralling, and not just because streaming live television on a plane still feels like literal magic. But two things stuck with me from the BMW’s incredible finish.