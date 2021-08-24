New Orleans Saints offense looked unstoppable on Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in week two of the NFL preseason. The score was closer than the actual game, with the Jaguars scoring late when the backups took over. There were many good things to come out of this game though. The first quarter offense was absolutely dominant and should be a sign of things to come in this Sean Payton offense. This is an offense who has needed a big arm for the past couple of seasons and now it appears to have one. These are some quick overreactions to the Saints win against the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.