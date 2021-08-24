Brookside Tournament at Beaver hosts seniors

Fishing tournaments are pretty nerve-wracking, judging from what I’ve seen on TV with Bassmaster and Bass Pro events. In my years of pursuing bass I can only recall one such event I entered, at Glendale’s Dogwood Lake back in the ‘70s. As I recall, my dad and I fished against guys from my bass club from Parke County, where I started teaching. I knew the lake well, and they didn’t. Result — victory. There was grumbling at the weigh-in though, something about my advantage of having fished the lake multiple times in years past. Home field has its advantages.