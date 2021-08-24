Cancel
Dr. Grisham on the Combination of VS-6766 With Defactinib in Ovarian Cancer

By Rachel N. Grisham, MD
Rachel N. Grisham, MD, discusses the rationale to explore the combination of VS-6766 and defactinib in patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer. Rachel N. Grisham, MD, section head of Ovarian Cancer, director of Gynecologic Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the rationale to explore the combination of VS-6766 (formerly CH5126766) and defactinib in patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

