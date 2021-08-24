Dr. Grisham on the Combination of VS-6766 With Defactinib in Ovarian Cancer

Mark A. Socinski, MD shares a brief overview of the biomarkers and FDA-approved targeted therapies for non–small cell lung cancers. Mark A. Socinski, MD: In advanced non–small cell lung cancer, we’ve seen a transformation in the care of these patients, realizing that we have an increasing number of actionable genomic alterations with FDA-approved therapies. The list is up to about 9 different biomarkers for which there are FDA-approved therapies. Some of them are a bit more common, things like EGFR mutations, ALK fusions, BRAF mutations—these sorts of things. Some of them are much less common, like the NTRK fusions and the RET fusions. Interestingly, we’ve had a recent indication for a KRAS G12C drug, which is probably the most common 1 we may see in clinical practice. KRAS has been around for quite a long time, but only recently have we had a targeted therapy associated with it.