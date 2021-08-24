Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twinsburg, OH

New boutique debuts in Twinsburg

By April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWINSBURG — Strawberry Moon Boutique, at 9840 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg, will have its grand opening Aug. 26. The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. In honor of the store's opening. Strawberry Moon Boutique also will have a school supply drive from 3 to 8 p.m. that same day to help support local school districts. Customers who donate five or more school supplies will receive 10% off their purchase. In addition, school district employees from any school district who show proof of employment will receive 15% off their purchase.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twinsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thml#Grace Lace#Hem Thread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
TrafficPosted by
CNN

Ida triggers massive flooding across Northeast

People are being evacuated from New York City subway stations. First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy