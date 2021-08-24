New boutique debuts in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG — Strawberry Moon Boutique, at 9840 Ravenna Road in Twinsburg, will have its grand opening Aug. 26. The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. In honor of the store's opening. Strawberry Moon Boutique also will have a school supply drive from 3 to 8 p.m. that same day to help support local school districts. Customers who donate five or more school supplies will receive 10% off their purchase. In addition, school district employees from any school district who show proof of employment will receive 15% off their purchase.