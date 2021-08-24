Boys volleyball preview: All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley is back to lead No. 1 Cox
The last time Hampton Roads crowned a boys volleyball state champion was 2015, when Princess Anne beat Maury in four sets. That drought continued in the spring as no local teams advanced to the state finals. The 757 is continually producing elite talent and players who sign with Division I programs, but when will an area team finally break the grip Richmond holds on high school boys volleyball?www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0