With the latest news of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, many may wonder what US military families have to say. Will we have an opinion about watching history repeat itself? What about the ignored warnings? Will the loss of life seem all the more painful now? Was this the right call?As the world watches, military families like mine have been thrown into a new reality. Some are preparing to send their loved ones back into harm’s way. Others are afraid to share their thoughts for fear that their experience will be manipulated by partisan pundits.Some are panicked, desperately seeking a pathway...