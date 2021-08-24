Marvel Fans are Going Nuts Over Doc Ock's Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home

We are months away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while we know for certain that is the movie’s title, we know next to nothing outside of that. There has only been two still photographs for the movie, but we have no official synopsis, not much of a cast list, and of course, no full trailer. So when we got time to speak with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on behalf of the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we had to sneak in a question about Spider-Man’s next chapter, and what seems to be an increased amount of secrecy swirling around this feature.