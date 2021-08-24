Cancel
Kokomo, IN

State investigating fish kill in Wildcat Creek

By Carson Gerber Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago
Members of the Wildcat Creek Guardians dedicated the new portage that was built around the dam near Waterworks Park just north of Carter Road on the Wildcat Creek on May 12, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating the cause of a fish kill reported Saturday in Wildcat Creek in the Foster Park area.

Sarah Bonick, director of external relations, said investigators conducted several field tests over the weekend and checked for abnormal amounts of dissolved oxygen, chlorine, ammonia nitrogen and other chemicals that may have led to the kill.

She said there were no abnormal conditions in the waterway and no indication that there is “ongoing aquatic stress,” noting that live fish were found in the area of the kill.

Marty Benson, assistant director of communications at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which was also on scene this weekend, said 65 fish were found dead, including 19 small mouth bass, 28 suckers and 16 minnows/chubs.

He said dead fish were also found in the creek in the area south of the soccer complex on West Markland Avenue.

Bonick said workers with the city’s storm sewer system will continue to monitor the river this week for more dead fish or abnormal conditions that may have caused the kill.

The investigation comes after a failing lift station near the American Legion Golf Course last August leaked raw sewage into the water, resulting in a fish kill that impacted around 1 mile of the waterway.

In that incident, city crews spent five days pumping and aerating sections of the creek to remove the chemicals and sewage that led to the kill.

