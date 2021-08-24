How Sweet It Is: 9 desserts you must try this year at the NYS Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — You know how when you’re at a nice restaurant, and the server asks if you saved room for dessert and you politely decline because you ate too much already? Well, that shouldn’t happen at the New York State Fair. For one, this isn’t a nice restaurant. This is a once-a-year event that brings us together to eat portable food on a stick while walking miles and miles in the wet heat. Plus, you can afford to live a little here.