AmericanaFest has announced new safety guidelines for this year’s event in response to the Delta variant of Covid-19. All attendees will now be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test prior to entry to any of the festival’s concerts, showcases and panels. Masks are also encouraged for any indoor functions, including for people who have already been vaccinated. AmericanaFest runs September 22nd to 25th at venues throughout Nashville. The news follows weeks of speculation over how organizers would address the latest surge in Covid-19 cases. Earlier this month, the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville implemented their own...