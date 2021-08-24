Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

6 best cookbooks for making authentic cuisine from around the world

By Sharnaz Shahid
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no denying that after spending over a year at home in our kitchens, we've been reaching for inspiration from the furthest corners of the world. From light lunches and snacks to substantial dinners, why not discover some of the world's favourite dishes from the comfort of your own home. Each of these cookbooks are packed with authentic recipes from places like India, Spain and Indonesia to Scandinavia.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadiya Hussain
Person
Drew Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Spanish Cuisine#Recipe Book#Cooking#Food Drink#Mowgli Indian#Indian French#Bangladeshi#Spicy Tuna#Gbbo#Amazon Exclusive#The Scandikitchen Caf#Scandinavians#Rye Crisps#Danish Plaice#Remoulade#Amazon Coconut Sambal#Indonesian#Australian#Beef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
AnimalsThe Daily News Online

Attica lizard death attracted readers from around the world

ATTICA — The was the truck-lizard accident heard ‘round the world. The demise of a Nile monitor lizard running loose in the village has attracted global attention. An update published online Friday by The Daily News has attracted attention from readers in Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Namibia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Vietnam, Belize, Suriname, Fiji, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, the Solomon Islands, United Arab Emirates, Brazil and New Zealand.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RestaurantsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Most “Instagrammable” Restaurants On the Planet, According to Tripadvisor

One joy in life is the pleasure of dining out, whether you’re visiting your favorite local spot for a bite to eat or are venturing out to somewhere brand new. Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are back, and this year, the company has included a “picture-perfect restaurants” category, showcasing the best eateries around the world that a definitely worth a selfie or two.
Food & DrinksFinancial Times

Meat’s off the menu. Which wine should you drink?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. New York chef Daniel Humm caused a stir recently when he announced his plan to eliminate (virtually) all animal products from the menu at his three-star restaurant Eleven Madison Park. “The way we have sourced our food... is not sustainable. This is just a fact.”
RecipesWashington City Paper

City Lights: Learn the Secrets of Vegan Baking with Sticky Fingers

During a playful moment with her assistant on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats founder Doron Petersan claimed, “Vegans are so cool.” Some might scoff, but in the context of this competition, the proof is in the pudding: Petersan and her team would go on to win the show—twice. Whether you’re intimately familiar with dairy alternatives, skeptical of food that is “impossible” by its own admission, or simply curious about food science and alternative ways of eating, this event might just fill that craving. Presented by the United States Botanic Garden as part of a series on local chefs, this online tutorial will highlight the plants that bring Petersan’s vegan cookies to life and offer the chance to learn from one of D.C ‘s culinary luminaries. Armed with her dietetics degree and a resume of restaurant experience, Petersan opened Sticky Fingers in 1999. Following the vegan bakery’s success, Petersan divulged 100 secret Sticky Fingers recipes in her 2015 cookbook. (Seventeen years after opening Sticky Fingers, Petersan opened her second veg-forward venture—the plant-based diner Fare Well.) You can pop over to 1370 Park Road NW in Columbia Heights to sample some well-loved fare at Petersan’s bakery, including the vanilla latte cake or a “fudgetastic” brownie—all made without animal products. Or, you can pre-register for the Garden’s Local Chef Series where you can learn to impress company with your very own Petersan-approved vegan goodies. The online U.S. Botanic Garden event begins at 12 p.m. on Aug. 13. Pre-registration is required. usbg.gov. Free.
RestaurantsMOJEH

Are These The Most Beautiful Restaurants In The World?

Searching for a (dining) room with a view? From Italy’s bucket list-worthy restaurant offering panoramic cityscapes to eateries set amid breathtaking cliffside backdrops, these gastronomic destinations are guaranteed to give diners a meal to remember in more ways than one. With global travel to many countries effectively put on hold...
Recipesromper.com

How To Make Edible Cookie Dough From The New Dana’s Bakery Cookbook

Have you ever wanted to learn how to create fancy desserts like macaroons, but with comforting flavors your kids know and love like fruity cereal and hot chocolate? What about cookie dough that’s actually safe for your kiddos to snack on? In her new cookbook, Dana’s Bakery: 100 Decadent Recipes For Unique Desserts, Dana Pollack, founder and CEO of New York-based Dana’s Bakery, shares unique recipes that give beloved desserts an elevated twist — including a fun edible cookie dough recipe that Romper is thrilled to share below.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The 10 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, Data Shows

Few things are as exciting as a delicious brunch. One of the things we appreciate most about the meal is that almost no dish is off-limits. From savory to sweet, (think omelets and burgers to pancakes), brunch menus truly satisfies just about any palatte. And even though mornings at home can be relaxing and cozy, going out for brunch takes it to a whole other level. But, when it comes to brunch spots, some restaurants really go up and beyond, between the food, service, and interior design.
Recipesinquirer.com

New cookbook celebrates Gullah Geechee community and cuisine

I grew up in South Jersey and like many others, my family’s presence there was the result of the Great Migration. Growing up, my childhood filled with foods characteristic of the Northeast mixed with Southern influences, like scrapple with cheese grits and my grandmother’s favorite, cucumber and tomato salad made with Jersey tomatoes and Italian dressing.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Iron Chef Transforms Taco Bell Into Fine Dining

Some may know Susur Lee from his appearances on Top Chef. Others might remember him fondly from the tough battles that he experienced on the Food Network‘s Iron Chef America. Meanwhile, there are others who may be learning about him for the first time today. He’s come up with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy