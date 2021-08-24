Budweiser Truck Crash Jams Up Early Morning Rush On I-275

TAMPA, FL. – A Budweiser truck jackknifed on I-275 early Tuesday morning, just north of Marin Luther King Blvd., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck was traveling southbound on I-275 in the outside lane when the driver lost control of the unloaded tractor-trailer on the wet roadway.

The truck rotated, jackknifed, and collided with the outside shoulder guardrail where the vehicle to stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old Lutz man, and his passenger, a 27-year-old Tampa man, sustained no injuries in the crash.

