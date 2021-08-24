Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Budweiser Truck Crash Jams Up Early Morning Rush On I-275

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WF5QR_0bbHNcq900

TAMPA, FL. – A Budweiser truck jackknifed on I-275 early Tuesday morning, just north of Marin Luther King Blvd., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck was traveling southbound on I-275 in the outside lane when the driver lost control of the unloaded tractor-trailer on the wet roadway.

The truck rotated, jackknifed, and collided with the outside shoulder guardrail where the vehicle to stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old Lutz man, and his passenger, a 27-year-old Tampa man, sustained no injuries in the crash.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9HU1_0bbHNcq900

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Lutz, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

19-Year-Old Pasco County Woman Charged After Hitting Port Richey Man On His Bicycle

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 19-year-old Pasco County woman has been charged after running through a crosswalk and hitting a 20-year-old man on his bicycle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on August 19th, the 19-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Regency Park Boulevard, north of Maplehurst Drive, approaching traffic that was stopped for a bicyclist that was crossing the roadway.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

LEO Round Table: Take Down Of Armed Robber By Cops On Video

In this episode, we discuss concerns of a survey taken by law enforcement officers which entails multiple questions regarding training and reform rights. Also, we go in-depth Miller-Mendel suing the City of Oklahoma City, the Washington County SO, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Commissioner of Public Safety, for using a different competitor’s software.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted: Eric John Riters, Manslaughter

In 2002, a Florida man drove 97 miles per hour drunk, killing two occupants of a stopped vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol has this man listed on the FHP Most Wanted list. Eric John Riters was traveling on November 8, 2002, in a 1999 Oldsmobile northbound on N. John Young Parkway (SR 423) at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a legally stopped vehicle that was westbound on 33rd Street.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Bomb Scare Leads To Evacuation Of Lakes Wales Walmart

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A bomb scare led to an evacuation of a Walmart location in Lake Wales on Sunday. Management at Walmart Store 858 located at 2000 FL-60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33898, evacuated the store of customers and associates after the bomb scare. Molly Maj, Director, Digital Strategy...
West, TXPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Rescue Crews Struggle Emotionally And Physically To Retrieve Migrant Remains In West Texas

Rescue crews are struggling emotionally and physically to retrieve migrant remains in West Texas, according to the Border Report. Rescue crews in Hudspeth County, Texas, recovered the remains of 13 migrants so far this year in the region’s high desert mountains east of El Paso, Texas, Hudspeth County Emergency Management Coordinator and County Administrator Joanna MacKenzie told the Border Report. MacKenzie said that the county has yet to receive financial aid from state or federal officials to help with the recoveries, leaving rescue teams with barely enough body bags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy