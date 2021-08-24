Cancel
UB athletic department looks to regain solid financial ground in 2021

By Paul Lane
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The worst appears to be over for the UB athletic department, which is returning to health after a pandemic-induced multi-million-dollar budget shortfall.

www.bizjournals.com

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
Buffalo, NYLockport Union-Sun

Barberic looking to lead UB to new heights in final season

A promising spring seeded a summer of discontent for the Buffalo women’s soccer team. The bitterness has fermented in the Bulls’ drive to harvest a championship season. “We felt we were deserving of playing for a championship in the spring,” said Marcy Barberic, the Grand Islander this week named as one of 59 players on the national watch list for the Hermann Trophy presented by the Missouri Athletic Club to the best player in NCAA women’s soccer.
Elyria, OHMorning Journal

Elyria football team looking to make solid impression in Southwestern Conference

Every season brings new challenges for a high school football team. Not every season brings a new conference with new opponents to learn. For Elyria, that’ll be the case as it makes the move from the Greater Cleveland Conference — where they won five games in five years — to the Southwestern Conference. It’s a move that makes sense not only competitively and geographically.
Economyflaunt.com

Brandon Beal | From A Professional Athlete To a Financial Services Advisor

Brandon Beal is a charismatic financial services advisor and currently lives in Southern California. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Brandon attended St John Vianney Catholic High School and later attended Northern Illinois University and played football. Brandon discovered his passion for sports in his childhood and was a talented athlete.
College Sportscsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Athletics Publishes Department Strategic Plan

CLEVELAND – Cleveland State University's Department of Athletics communicated the CSU Athletics Strategic Plan on Monday, Aug. 23. Crafted since the appointment of Scott Garrett as Cleveland State's seventh Director of Athletics in April of 2019, the strategic plan was built around the foundational mission of the CSU Athletics Promise – providing Viking student-athletes a transformational experience through five core strategic goals:
Tucson, AZourcommunitynow.com

Arizona Volleyball looks to build on solid spring

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Fans were back in McKale Center Saturday for Arizona Volleyball's annual Red-Blue game. The match ended in a draw as Team Red and Team Blue split the four sets played. Jaelyn Hodge led the day with 21 kills. Kamaile Hiapo had 30 digs and Nicole Briggs six...
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Allegheny College will re-enter PAC on July 1, 2022

NEW WILMINGTON – Dr. Hilary L. Link, the 22nd president of Allegheny College, has announced it plans to re-enter the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as the league’s 11th full-time member, effective July 1, 2022. “Allegheny College is excited to re-enter the Presidents’ Athletic Conference next year,” Link said. “This return aligns...
College Sportsgobigbluecountry.com

John Robic Moves to Administrative Role in Athletic Department

John Robic has been John Calipari’s right-hand man for a long time and he will continue to do so, but under a different job title moving forward. According to UKAthletics.com, Robic has transitioned into an administrative role in the athletic department. Robic spent the last five seasons as the special assistant to the head coach after serving as an assistant coach during his first seven seasons.
Buffalo, NYNiagara Gazette

Barberic looking to lead UB to new heights in final season

A promising spring seeded a summer of discontent for the Buffalo women’s soccer team. The bitterness has fermented in the Bulls’ drive to harvest a championship season. “We felt we were deserving of playing for a championship in the spring,” said Marcy Barberic, the Grand Islander this week named as one of 59 players on the national watch list for the Hermann Trophy presented by the Missouri Athletic Club to the best player in NCAA women’s soccer.

