Kylee’s Empty House Tour
Hello! It’s Kylee here to show you some more of our new home! Just a few weeks ago we moved into our new Cape Cod style home (or just a cape depending on where you live!). To be honest I still can’t believe it’s really ours! While we owned our townhouse for years, this still feels kind of like my first real home. No shared walls, a yard to take care of, more rooms than I know what to do with…am I a real adult now? How do I pick a lawnmower? When does one prune the bushes? So much to learn. ;)theinspiredroom.net
Comments / 0