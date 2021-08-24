Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Kylee’s Empty House Tour

By Kylee
theinspiredroom.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! It’s Kylee here to show you some more of our new home! Just a few weeks ago we moved into our new Cape Cod style home (or just a cape depending on where you live!). To be honest I still can’t believe it’s really ours! While we owned our townhouse for years, this still feels kind of like my first real home. No shared walls, a yard to take care of, more rooms than I know what to do with…am I a real adult now? How do I pick a lawnmower? When does one prune the bushes? So much to learn. ;)

theinspiredroom.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Housing Market#Open House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

49 Pretty Feminine Walk-In Closet Design Ideas

We continue telling you how to organize feminine interiors in your house, and now it’s time for the temple of any girl – for a walk-in closet! Let’s find out how to decorate and organize one. First of all, decide on the style, usually it’s the same style as you...
Interior DesignDomaine

10 Decorating Tips to Cozy Up Any Large Living Room

We're all obsessed with bigger rooms and more space, but honestly, having too much can pose its challenges. While bigger sounds better, it's often difficult to fill all that space in a way that looks cohesive and doesn't feel awkward. Thankfully, we have 10 examples of large living rooms (and...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

9 Wonderful Modern Apartment Room Decor Ideas

Comfortable, functional, and beautiful to live! This is a modern apartment! And if you want to achieve a decor that meets this style, then this post here was made for you. We brought below tips and inspirations for you to rock the decor of your modern apartment, come see!. Modern...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Harlem Rental Transformed a Surprising Spot into a Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kim White is a makeup artist by trade and an interior design enthusiast all the time. She’s also a small space expert, as she demonstrated in her 296-square-foot studio apartment‘s amazing transformation that’s filled with smart storage ideas and tons of style. She recently got the opportunity to “step outside of my comfort zone and do something I’d never done before — decorate someone else’s apartment,” she writes. “The experience was challenging and rewarding. I hope to have the chance to do it all over again.”
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Wonderful Cabinets And Cupboards To Love Having In Your Home

Some pieces come to our houses to make our lives easier, but also to add beauty to the room where we put them. The cupboards are those great forgottens, that furniture that we need, but in which we do not always pay the attention they deserve; because they can contain and order objects while decorating and enlarging your space.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Tips for Creating a Perfect Bathroom at Home

Are you wondering how to design the perfect bathroom in your home? But sometimes, it might be impossible to put everything nicely in this space for you to feel the most comfortable. That’s why we prepared a list you can use to at least get close to it. Follow the...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Colorful $700 Redo Made My Rental Bedroom Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my new rental apartment in January of 2021, the world was still on pause, and the winter blues were hitting me pretty hard. I missed traveling and I missed being social with my friends, and being surrounded by my bare bedroom’s white walls wasn’t helping.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...
Interior DesignDezeen

Shapes from Home furniture collection by Levi Christiansen

Dezeen Showroom: American designer Levi Christiansen journeyed into his childhood dreams to create the tables, seating and shelving in the Shapes from Home collection, which explores otherworldly imagery through woodwork. Christiansen was inspired to create the Shapes from Home collection after his mother had a chance encounter with an oracle,...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Mildewy, Bland, Depressing” Patio Becomes a Backyard Oasis with a $240 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Throughout the pandemic, outdoor living spaces, for those lucky enough to have them, have provided a low-risk way to gather with your pod, plus a much-needed escape from the home office. With vacation plans canceled or altered due to COVID, some people have turned their outdoor spaces into dreamy getaways, like D.C. suburb dweller Elissa Poma.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An Interior Hammock and Some Paint Brought This Bungalow Into Cozy-Cool Territory

Where most home buyers would have seen a sea of knotty pine paneling, Robert McKinley saw opportunity. “I hate a fully Sheetrock house,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley, a firm specializing in hospitality venues. The textured orange-toned boards were what sold him on his latest Airbnb bungalow project, dubbed Edison, in Montauk, New York, where he and his wife, Kate Nauta, own other fully shoppable vacation rentals. “We’re always looking for unseen potential,” he explains.
Interior Designdsmmagazine.com

A Georgian-Style Home—With Rooms to Grow

Greg and Ruthie Jackson and their two children, Everett, 6, and Emmelie, 8. Ruthie Jackson says she regards the Georgian-style home she shares with her husband, Greg, and their two children as “one big art project. I’m always experimenting.”. Jackson, a certified interior decorator, loves her design calling and brims...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Timelessly Elegant Greige Kitchen Decor Ideas

Neutrals are timeless for home decor, they never go out of style and are loved by most people but some home owners may consider them banal and cheesy – neutrals are everywhere, they may seem boring. How to avoid that? Choose a non-cheesy and flexible neutral shade to have a wide variety of decor choices! I think that greige is right such a color – partly beige, partly grey, it’s much more flexible than both and looks non-typical.
Interior Designstudio-mcgee.com

Mountainside Retreat: The Upstairs Guest Bed + Bath

You see repeated pendants and get a view of our guest bedroom suite in our Mountainside Retreat. Designed with Lloyd Architects and Jackson and Leroy on the architecture and build, this home was created to feel like a peaceful retreat. Our clients love to entertain and have guests, so they wanted the bedrooms to feel like they didn’t have a specific person tied to them.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Interior Designhunker.com

The 15 Best White Granite Patterns for Your Kitchen Countertops

Although many kitchen designs are trending toward color nowadays, the vast majority still adhere to tried and true neutrals, like white. One way to achieve the all-white cook space of your dreams, with a hint of visual interest, is with the help of your kitchen countertops. And no, we are not talking about Carrara marble, but rather its often overlooked cousin, granite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy