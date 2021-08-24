Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima Shrine in Shadow | How to get Shadow of the Colossus Armor

By Josh Broadwell
vg247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghost of Tsushima Shrine in Shadow is one of the Director’s Cut’s three new Wind Shrines. These shrines house Ghost of Tsushima’s PlayStation-themed Easter egg armor. You’ll find the Shadow of the Colossus armor in the Shrine in Shadow, but only if you’ve progressed far enough in the main game to get it.

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Of Tsushima#Shadow Of The Colossus#The Shadow#The Shrine Of Shadow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Trailer Showcases Intense New Gameplay

While Back 4 Blood’s beta will return tomorrow, the full game isn’t out till October. So in the meantime, Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite could prove a worthy diversion, allowing up to three players to tackle Xenomorph hordes in space when it releases in the coming weeks. Check out the latest trailer below to see some of the threats you’ll be facing.
Video GamesIGN

Tails of Iron - Official Gameplay Trailer

Here's a look at some of the brutal boss fights that await in upcoming indie RPG, Tails of Iron. Created by Odd Bug Studio, Tails of Iron takes players on a dangerous quest across a deceptively charming hand-drawn world. Following the invasion of a deadly Frog Clan, Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, is challenged with protecting his crumbling kingdom. In this new gameplay trailer, we get a look at the game's amphibious bosses, including the lance-touting Lans Alot, and the flesh-feasting Bloki Magu. Players will need to take note of their foes' attack patterns and weaknesses to successfully defeat them. Taking advantage of Tails of Iron's soulslike combat with perfectly timed parries, dodges, and attacks will pave your way to victory. Tails of Iron releases on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Toy Soldiers HD release date delayed to September with new trailer

Publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios have released a Toy Soldiers HD release date trailer that delays the game slightly past its original August window to September 9, 2021. The slight delay is to “ensure a smooth launch on all platforms,” and they appreciate players’ continued support for the game. Otherwise, it’s still the cool remaster of the strategic 2010 war game you want.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Guide: How to Defeat the Shaman

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is here, and with it comes the new Iki Island expansion, exclusive to the Director’s Cut edition. Iki Island packs in 15 hours of content featuring a new island and a new enemy type. Here is your guide on how to handle the slippery shaman.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Ghost of Tsushima: How to Get Iki Island Sarugami Armor

Ghost of Tsushima’s latest expansion takes Jin Sakai to the beautiful shores of a nearby island where he joins forces with some unlikely allies in yet another fight against invading Mongols. The enemies here are much tougher, owing to thicker armor and the rallying battle cries of shaman leaders, which is why you’ll want to complete its mythic tales and score the game’s new armor set. Here’s how to get the Iki Island Sarugami Armor in Ghost of Tsushima.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Go Through the Bone Briar with Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC

We could never have imagined Hunt: Showdown being enhanced and expanded upon with as much content as we’ve had since launch, but it seems like Deep Silver and Crytek have found a way to ensure that players keep coming back for more. New DLC is always a welcome one in these parts, especially when it brings forth new Hunters and Weapons like with Through the Bone Briar.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fort Triumph launch trailer

Fantasy turn-based tactics game Fort Triumph launches on the Switch eShop today, and to mark the occasion, All In! Games has shared a new launch trailer. Check it out below.
Video GamesNME

‘TimeSplitters’ inspired ‘Neon Beasts’ announced at Realms Deep 2021

Neon Beasts, a TimeSplitters-inspired first-person shooter, has been announced during the Realms Deep 2021 event which is currently underway. The colourful shooter is being developed by Sean Ryan, who previously pitched the game via an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year. Ryan will now continue to work on the game in partnership with Rogue Games, Inc.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How to Transfer Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Save to PS5

It’s easy when you know how. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut releases tomorrow and for PS5 players, that means a possible next-gen version of the game. I say possible because if you want to upgrade your PS4 version to the improved PS5 edition, you’ll have to pay extra. Yay…. But,...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Mass Effect 2 is An All-Time Sci-fi Classic

Mass Effect launched in 2007 as the boldest science-fiction project ever conceived for consoles. The complex mythology, history and the many alien races, each with their own political/religious beliefs offered a depth rarely seen in the medium. Only a game as ambitious as Mass Effect 2 could not only match the pedigree of such a massive project but surpass it in every single way imaginable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy