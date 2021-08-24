Local band Speed Limit 18 releases second album
When asked about the sound of Speed Limit 18’s sophomore album “Welcome Home,” guitarist Zach Yenovkian had a simple answer. “It’s fire,” he smiled. Friends since Rehoboth Elementary, bandmates Oliver Sachs, Alex Boswell and Zach are now rising juniors at Sussex Academy. And just as the trio has aged, so has their music matured since the 2019 debut album “Stoopid,” which featured quirky songs “Herb the Turtle,” “Shared Custody Duck,” and “Cat Goes Splat.”www.capegazette.com
