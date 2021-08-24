Local band Speed Limit 18 releases second album

This year's Britt Music & Arts Festival concert season in Jacksonville, Oregon, was a memorable one for a certain Central Oregon band. The Leadbetter Band (Eric Leadbetter, Patrick Pearsall, Dylan Bernal) was originally set to perform earlier in the day on Aug. 17 as an opener on the side stage, but the opening act on the main stage had to pull out a couple weeks before the show. This left the door open for the band to grab that spot. And they weren't just opening for anybody— they would be setting the stage for none other than rock and roll legends ZZ Top.