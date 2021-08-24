Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Local band Speed Limit 18 releases second album

By Ellen Driscoll
Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked about the sound of Speed Limit 18’s sophomore album “Welcome Home,” guitarist Zach Yenovkian had a simple answer. “It’s fire,” he smiled. Friends since Rehoboth Elementary, bandmates Oliver Sachs, Alex Boswell and Zach are now rising juniors at Sussex Academy. And just as the trio has aged, so has their music matured since the 2019 debut album “Stoopid,” which featured quirky songs “Herb the Turtle,” “Shared Custody Duck,” and “Cat Goes Splat.”

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Speed Limit#Rehoboth Elementary#Sussex Academy#The Milton Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Theater & Dancetheithacan.org

Review: Summer 2021 album releases

The Ithacan’s Life and Culture staff review a selection of albums that defined the summer 2021 music season. Billie Eilish’s long awaited album, “Happier Than Ever,” is a step–up from what listeners have heard from the young artist before. As Eilish moves away from the dark, gritty sound that her preceding album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” was known for, she reintroduces her audience to a stripped, softer style — more similar to her debut EP, “dont smile at me” — but with a mature twist.
Musicbigislandmusic.net

Red Water Trio Releases Second Album ‘Synesthesia’

The Red Water Trio has just released its second album, Synesthesia, hoping to evoke the feelings of synesthesia: the visions of colors and images felt through the sounds of music. It’s available on CD and streaming platforms like Spotify. The Red Water Trio recorded Synesthesia at the beginning of the...
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Infamous Stringdusters’ Travis Book Releases Live Album, House Band Vol. 1

Travis Book, GRAMMY® award-winning artist and one-fifth of Americana & bluegrass quintet, the Infamous Stringdusters is very pleased to announce the release of his new live album, House Band Vol. 1, made available exclusively on Americana Vibes. The album, composed of songs performed by Travis and season one guests of...
MusicEffingham Radio

Lady A To Release New Album In October

Lady A is set to release their eighth studio album, What A Song Can Do, on October 22nd. The project features 14 tracks including their current hit single, "Like A Lady." Charles Kelley said, “We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that. I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.”
Musicedm.com

TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

On the four-year anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, 2017's Left Is Right, TroyBoi has teased his long-awaited sophomore effort. The trailblazing trap producer has released four installments of his patented V!BEZ EP series—launched in 2018—but Left Is Right remains his only full-length album. That record is considered a magnum opus in modern trap music and features 20 tracks, many of which are considered to be among TroyBoi's most popular, such as "O.G" and "ili."
Ellicott City, MDPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Ellicott City band releases new album

Richard Walton has been the front man for his multi-genre band for three decades. After a pandemic pause, the Richard Walton Group has resumed outdoor concerts at venues throughout Maryland and Delaware. Photo courtesy of Richard Walton Group. The pandemic has been a struggle for millions since it began in...
Musicpcinvasion.com

League of Legends band Pentakill is dropping a new album

Get ready to rock and roll, because Riot Games is dropping another surprise album from the League of Legends band Pentakill. One of many virtual bands from the League of Legends universe, Pentakill represents a grittier side of music. While K/DA takes inspiration from modern K-pop and C-pop music, and True Damage with hip-hop, Pentakill is a heavy metal band with a heart of steel.
Musicsmilepolitely.com

Kurt Bielema releases new album

Kurt Bielema has released his new album, entitled SPACE. The album is a collection of songs detailing Bielema's head space in 2020, with themes of loss, family, and existential dread. Featuring a blend of rock, indie, folk, and pop, the 8 song album ends with a message of hope, with...
Rock MusicPosted by
South Philly Review

Interkon releases debut album

A new album from a South Philly creation is now available. The band Interkon released its debut album 429 on Wednesday, giving fans seven tracks of highly anticipated music that was created at Obsidian Studios on Sigel Street in South Philly’s East Passyunk neighborhood. The collection includes four brand-new tracks...
Jacksonville, ORbendsource.com

Leadbetter Band Announces new Album, 'Howl'

This year's Britt Music & Arts Festival concert season in Jacksonville, Oregon, was a memorable one for a certain Central Oregon band. The Leadbetter Band (Eric Leadbetter, Patrick Pearsall, Dylan Bernal) was originally set to perform earlier in the day on Aug. 17 as an opener on the side stage, but the opening act on the main stage had to pull out a couple weeks before the show. This left the door open for the band to grab that spot. And they weren't just opening for anybody— they would be setting the stage for none other than rock and roll legends ZZ Top.
Musicthebrag.com

Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, AViVA

We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than the electrifying alt-pop artist, AViVA. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Rock Musiccincymusic.com

Lung Album Release at Fountain Square

Powerhouse art-punk, cello-rock duo, Lung, have a sound that is dark and commanding, evoking the driving sludge of early grunge with layered sinister undertones. The band is Kate Wakefield, a classically trained opera singer and cellist, and drummer Daisy Caplan, formerly of Foxy Shazam, Babe Rage, and Ayin. Lung have released their third full-length album, Come Clean Right Now!
Theater & Dancearcamax.com

Becky Hill planning second album following release of debut LP

Becky Hill is already planning her second album - after waiting nine years to bring out her debut LP. The 27-year-old singer brought out 'Only Honest On The Weekend' on Friday (27.08.21) and after biding her time to release the record, Becky doesn't want to wast any time on her next collection of tracks.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Get Type O Negative’s ‘October Rust’ on orange vinyl w/ poster (exclusive new limited pressing)

Type O Negative's fourth and absolutely classic album, October Rust, just turned 25, and to celebrate we've teamed up with the band for a new pressing, on 140g clear with orange mix double vinyl. It's limited to 1000 copies, comes with an exclusive poster, and is available for pre-order now, exclusively in our stores. It's due out right in time for Halloween, on October 29, and here's what it looks like:
Musicnowdecatur.com

Chvrches Releases New Album

Chvrches has released their new album called Screen Violence. Described as high-energy electropop gems, most of it was recorded remotely on two different sides of the Atlantic. Because of travel restrictions at the time, they decided to stay in the states because they knew that if they left, they couldn’t...
Cincinnati, OHflyernews.com

Cincinnati band The Wonderlands releases new album

UD student, Jamie Blodgett, speaks with Cincinnati-based band The Wonderlands to hear about their new album. Photo courtesy of Eli Gannaway. This week I had the opportunity to meet with members of a Cincinnati band known as The Wonderlands. I spoke with lead vocalist Miles Jena and keyboardist Jill Gavigan regarding the release of their second album “The Push and the Pull,” available now.
MusicNo Treble

Neal Morse Band Releases “Innocence and Danger”

“After two sprawling back to back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album,” drummer Mike Portnoy explains. The album’s beginnings came from keyboardist Bill Hubauer and bassist Randy George, who...
Musickfdi.com

Zac Brown Band announces release of new album ‘The Comeback’ this October

Zac Brown Band has announced their seventh full-length studio album “The Comeback” will be released on October 15. The album will feature 15 tracks with guest appearances by guitarist Marcus King and jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, with Brown serving as co-producer alongside longtime collaborator, Ben Simonetti. Brown says in a...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive Music Video Premiere: Daryl Mosley’s “Transistor Radio”

Throughout the world of Bluegrass, the name Daryl Mosley has been known for over three decades. From The New Tradition, to the legendary Osborne Brothers followed by The Farm Hands, Mosley has always kept company with the genres best, and they with him. Last year, Mosley decided to step into the solo spotlight, releasing his debut album THE SECRET OF LIFE, which held at #1 for multiple weeks on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart and was a favorite on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction. Ready to add another gem to his career, Mosley is set to release his second solo album SMALL TOWN DREAMER later this year, and today he is premiering the music video for the album’s first single “Transistor Radio” exclusively with The Country Note.

Comments / 0

Community Policy