Star Wars: Andor, the Rogue One spinoff series centering on the character of Cassian Andor, has reportedly wrapped production at Pinewood Studios. A Star Wars fan site has been following up on progress for most of the month, as more and more of the production started to come to a close, but apparently series star Diego Luna did not actually wrap his part of the series until sometime this weekend (he was still shooting as of August 20). Now, though, there have been several cast and crew wrap parties, suggesting that the series really is in the can, according to the Bespin Bulletin.