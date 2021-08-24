Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Bouncer Class to Appear in October

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Headline broadcast revealed that the Bouncer class will appear in October 2021. Additionally, a short gameplay video was shared during the broadcast. This class will utilize Jet Boots, Soaring Blades, and Gunblades are part of its kit. Additionally, the next Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis presentation will appear on October 5, 2021. That broadcast will feature more information about updates that will appear that month.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Genesis#Phantasy Star Online 2#Soaring Blades#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year. The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video Gamespsu.com

Tales Of Arise Demo Launching For PS5, PS4 On August 18

Tales of Arise is getting a playable demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 18, Bandai Namco Games has announced. The next instalment in the venerable JRPG franchise is pencilled in for a September 10, 2021, and last week, its producer confirmed that there are no plans to release any story-based DLC for the project. There’s no Photo Mode currently in Tales of Arise, but the team haven’t ruled it out yet.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Update Reveals New Winter Release Window

As part of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we were treated to a welcome new look at Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon. A falling block-style puzzler with a dungeon-crawling twist, Pocket Dungeon was first announced for Switch back in February 2020. At the time, it was expected to launch last autumn, but now – after one final development push – the game has secured a new winter 2021 release window.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Time Travels With Cyberpunk Nezuko

Demon Slayer as a franchise has always taken place during a fictional era in which a feudal take on Japan is blended with the world of supernatural as flesh-eating beasts stalk the night, and it's no surprise that one of the fan-favorite characters of the Shonen franchise has proved to be the demon influenced sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko. With one Cosplayer deciding to bring Nezuko into the future by giving her a cyberpunk makeover, it's clear that the series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen franchises to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC Release Date – when is it coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, this week. It will follow the previously released Sigrblot Season Free Update, which kicked off last July 29. It featured flying, new fighting tournaments, dice games, three new quests, new settlement decorations, items and weapons. This update also included the addition of one-handed swords to the game. It will run until August 19.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Xbox Team Announce Plans for Gamescom 2021 Livestream

We have just come out of our “new normal” for E3 2021, and Xbox are charging forward with their intentions for the European equivalent – Gamescom. Due to COVID-19 rendering it not possible for their team to head to Cologne, Germany in 2021, the Xbox Team has confirmed they will be hosting a “100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world”.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy