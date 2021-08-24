Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Bouncer Class to Appear in October
The Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Headline broadcast revealed that the Bouncer class will appear in October 2021. Additionally, a short gameplay video was shared during the broadcast. This class will utilize Jet Boots, Soaring Blades, and Gunblades are part of its kit. Additionally, the next Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis presentation will appear on October 5, 2021. That broadcast will feature more information about updates that will appear that month.www.siliconera.com
