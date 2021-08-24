Minn. court affirms regulators' approval of $700 mln natgas power plant

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

(Reuters) - A Minnesota state court agreed on Monday with a state regulator that Minnesota Power's planned construction and operation of a $700 million natural gas power plant in Wisconsin is needed and that it serves the public interest.

A three-panel judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's (PUC) 2019 approval of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, a project that Minnesota Power wants to build in Superior, Wisconsin to meet its energy needs as the utility is retiring 700 megawatts of coal-fired electricity generation. Minnesota Power has partnered with La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Dairyland Power Cooperative for the project.

The court's decision is a blow to efforts by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA) and other environmental groups who sought to steer the project toward renewable-energy alternatives.

"It's difficult to comprehend how building a new gas plant that will create significant greenhouse gas pollution for decades in the middle of a climate crisis best serves the public interest," said Stephanie Fitzgerald, an attorney with MCEA.

Minnesota Power, which is represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, said in a statement that the court's decision was "an important step forward" for the 525- to 625-megawatt project. It said that the natural gas plant is part of its plan to transition toward "clean energy." Ratepayers will foot Minnesota Power's bill for the plant once they start purchasing electricity it will generate.

PUC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MCEA and others appealed PUC's approval in state court in May 2019. Monday's nonprecedential ruling concerned their claim that the approval of "affiliated-interest agreements" necessary for the project was arbitrary and capricious because "substantial evidence" did not prove a need for the plant. The groups also argued that the regulators' approval failed under a Minnesota law that says PUC cannot greenlight a utility's proposed nonrenewable facility unless it has demonstrated that a renewable-energy alternative is not in the public interest.

Writing for the panel, Judge Louise Dovre Bjorkman wrote that Minnesota Power's forecast had demonstrated a need for the new power source. The utility that services 145,000 customers in Minnesota anticipates a capacity deficit of 300 megawatts by 2025, the year the project would be operational, according to the ruling.

Bjorkman also found that the PUC had correctly determined the natural-gas project best serves the public interest because a Minnesota Department of Commerce analysis found it is less costly than wind or solar alternatives. That analysis includes environmental costs, according to the ruling.

Minnesota Power says its wind and solar resources have grown from 5% in 2005 to about 30% before PUC's approval in 2017 of new plans for wind and solar generation. But because wind and solar power outputs ebb during a day, it says it must increase its production from more reliable resources like natural gas.

Bjorkman was joined by Judge Carol Hooten and retired Judge Roger Klaphake, who served by appointment.

Minnesota Power is a subsidiary of energy company Allete Inc.

The case is: In the Matter of Minnesota Power's Petition for Approval of the EnergyForward Resource Package, State of Minnesota Court of Appeals, Nos. A19-0688, A19-0704.

For Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy et al.: Evan Mulholland and Stephanie Fitzgerald with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.

For Honor the Earth: Paul Blackburn with Honor the Earth.

For Minnesota Public Utilities Commission: Keith Ellison with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

For Minnesota Power: Michael Krikava of Taft Stettinius & Hollister.