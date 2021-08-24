Nebraska's COVID cases up for 9th straight week; Ricketts' focus remains hospital capacity
Nebraska’s tally of new COVID-19 cases rose last week for the ninth straight week, fueled by the continued rise of the delta variant. The state tallied 3,755 new cases during the week ending Friday, up from 2,668 the previous week. That 41% increase was the ninth-highest week-over-week increase in the nation, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.tribuneledgernews.com
