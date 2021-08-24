Globe Trotter

Meet Michael Wardian, a top competitor in the world's longest and most grueling race. Michael Wardian, 46, has competed in three Olympic trials, medaled at World Championships, and has run more than 250 marathons and 100 ultramarathons. Known for his speed and incredible endurance, he’s set a world record for the fastest time completing seven marathons on seven continents in seven days and pounded through Death Valley for 135 miles—in July. His personal best marathon time is 2:17:49. When he’s not running, Wardian is one of the owners of Potomac Maritime, LLC, an international shipbroker. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Arlington with their children and two vizslas, including Rosie, his running buddy. Virginia Living recently caught up with Wardian to find out how he got started, what keeps him going, and what his next big race will be.