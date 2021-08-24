Cancel
Why it pays to segment your audience

The Drum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this new ebook by Claritas, the industry’s leading provider of segmentation models for marketers, you will learn how the right segmentation strategy can lead to an accurate and scalable way to identify your best customers and prospects, and deliver multichannel campaigns where and when it can be most influential in driving conversions.

