Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Ushers In the Multiverse of Madness

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear that? Listen closely. It's the sound of the Green Goblin's gleefully chaotic laughter accompanying what you're about to read. Because, in the name of everything that is good, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home finally dropped on Monday night. Which means two things, right off the bat. 1) NO WAY HOME, TOBEY MAGUIRE, and ANDREW GARFIELD will stop trending on Twitter now that Marvel has, at long last, fed its fans a couple of Spidey crumbs, and 2) We can finally start to responsibly speculate about what's going on with this massively hyped film. Now, in the interest of sanity and clarity, we're going to unravel what we learned from the preview bite by bite, without getting too much into the Reddit-fan-theory-YouTube breakdown weeds. Here we go.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Multiverse#The Spider#The Green Goblin#Fed#Spidey#Far From Home#No Way Home#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman CinemaCon Footage Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred

Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.
EntertainmentPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s big ‘No Way Home’ multiverse secret was confirmed by Loki’s lead writer

Loki just revealed the identity of another rising star at Marvel, and we’re not talking about the show’s cast. Head writer Michael Waldron delivered a unique standalone Loki story. The TV show offers fans another heartbreaking redemption arc for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while brilliantly introducing the multiverse and Marvel’s next big villain. Waldron hasn’t only just on Loki for Marvel. He also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which makes absolute sense given the topic at hand. And we now have another reason to appreciate Waldron, as the writer has seemingly confirmed the big Spider-Man: No Way Home...
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Spider-Man Episode Was Canceled for Being 'Too Dark''

There is a misinformed belief that animation means a child friendly end product, but as many recent animation series such as Godzilla Singular Point, The Killing Joke and more have shown, sometimes things can get very dark very quickly. It looks like Marvel's What If...? series was almost in danger of breaking the beloved Disney PG-13 boundaries with one intended Spider-Man episode idea which had to be scrapped. The episode brought to life the comic arc that actually saw Peter Parker becoming a spider in something reminiscent of The Fly.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Love Threatens The World In First Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer! WATCH!

Sony doesn’t have the best track record with leaks… but at least they have a new plan in place: it’s called “screw it, put it out anyway!”. As you may have seen trending wildly on Twitter all day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked Monday morning, and either it was only a few hours early… or Sony caught wind of the leak and decided to drop the vid ahead of schedule.
TV SeriesCNET

Marvel's What If...? hero Captain Carter is the Disney Plus show's keystone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into animation for the first time Wednesday with What If…? The Disney Plus series is based on a beloved comics series that started in the '70s and explores divergent timelines in which iconic events turned out differently, in a multiverse reformed after the events of Loki's season 1 finale.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Tony Stark is High as Hell in Iron Man #11 [Preview]

JUN210693 – IRON MAN #11 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99. (W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross. After bringing down an Ultimo robot nearly singlehandedly, Iron Man continues to investigate the strange and small colony on the remote planet where he's been marooned. Life here seems perfect…but is it? And who's possibly pulling the strings behind its delicate design? As Tony digs deeper for answers, an astral projection of Hellcat warns him that Korvac is still the biggest threat they all face…unless Tony gives into addiction, this time in the form of pain medication for his many injuries. FEATURING ANOTHER APPEARANCE BY EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ARMORED CANADIAN HERO, AVRO-X! Plus: STILT-MAN!
MoviesCinema Blend

3 Reasons Why A Star Wars And Marvel Crossover Shouldn't Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.
MoviesPolygon

The final Eternals trailer picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off

The first trailer for Eternals, Marvel’s latest cosmic epic, emphasized scale and time — this would be a movie that spanned before, during, after the known MCU timeline. The final trailer in anticipation of the movie’s Nov. 5 release date places the action in a clearer spot on the timeline, while setting a ticking clock. The Eternals arrived to Earth 7,000 years to combat an alien entity known as the Deviants, but now, in the wake of the Blip that returned half of the world’s population back to the planet (i.e., after Avengers: Endgame), they only have seven days to stop “the emergence.” Sounds bad!
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s Eternals final trailer reveals their true enemy The Deviants

The final trailer for Marvel Studios Eternals has just been released and it finally shows us who they’re going to be up against. The monstrous Deviants. The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals reveals a little more about the god-like heroes appearing in the MCU’s phase four. According to the trailers, These god-like beings arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. They were first known as the Changing People, however, the Eternals dubbed them as Deviants. These monsters were genetically engineered by the Celestials and are also historical enemies of the Eternals, their racial cousins.
MoviesIGN

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Leaked, Might Be Released Tomorrow After CinemaCon

The trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man No Way Home leaked earlier on Monday, with an official release expected on Tuesday after Sony's CinemaCon panel. The leaked trailer was, as usual, reported to be recorded on a low quality camera, with most of the audio and visuals not being comprehensible. Regardless, Sony has started filing copyright claims towards anybody sharing the trailer, or clips from it, online. We won't be posting the trailer here or describing any details from it, and recommend anyone who has seen the leaked clips to not share it online as Sony works hard on getting the footage removed before its official unveiling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy