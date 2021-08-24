The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Ushers In the Multiverse of Madness

Hear that? Listen closely. It's the sound of the Green Goblin's gleefully chaotic laughter accompanying what you're about to read. Because, in the name of everything that is good, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home finally dropped on Monday night. Which means two things, right off the bat. 1) NO WAY HOME, TOBEY MAGUIRE, and ANDREW GARFIELD will stop trending on Twitter now that Marvel has, at long last, fed its fans a couple of Spidey crumbs, and 2) We can finally start to responsibly speculate about what's going on with this massively hyped film. Now, in the interest of sanity and clarity, we're going to unravel what we learned from the preview bite by bite, without getting too much into the Reddit-fan-theory-YouTube breakdown weeds. Here we go.