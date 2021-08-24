Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KirkpatrickPrice Verifies Cloud Expertise with Completion of Cloud Certification Challenge

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

KirkpatrickPrice is the first audit firm to complete AWS’s three-month intensive Cloud Audit Academy. KirkpatrickPrice (kirkpatrickprice.com), a cybersecurity auditing firm providing independent assurance services, verified its commitment to cloud security with the completion of a Cloud Certification Challenge. The Cloud Certification Challenge was a three-month intensive for KirkpatrickPrice employees to focus on developing expertise in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure through training and certification. As the first audit firm to complete AWS’s Cloud Audit Academy, KirkpatrickPrice has set the bar for cloud expertise in the information security auditing industry and continues to raise it with a dedication to cloud education.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Security#Information Security#Cloud Audit Academy#Kirkpatrickprice Com#Amazon Web Services#Aws Certified Developer#Aws Certified Security#The Google Cloud Platform#Gcpn#Ccsk#Pci Qsa#Hitrust Csf Assessor#Pcaob#Soc 1#Soc 2#Pci Dss#Hipaa#Gdpr#Iso 27001
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Businessprotocol.com

C3 AI places a big bet on Google Cloud

C3 AI has signed a sweeping partnership deal with Google Cloud, the two companies plan to announce Wednesday, in what C3 AI CEO Tom Siebel called a "precedent-setting" deal. Under the terms of the agreement, all of C3 AI's software tools for building and deploying applications around artificial intelligence models will now run on Google Cloud. The two companies will also work together to make some of Google's core cloud tools — BigQuery, Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine — work more closely with C3 AI's services.
SoftwareTimes Union

Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
SoftwareHealthcare IT News

Google Cloud, C3 AI team to accelerate enterprise software implementation

C3 AI, a Redwood City-based enterprise artificial intelligence company, announced Wednesday that it would make its entire portfolio available on Google Cloud. The goal, said the organizations, is to help companies across the industry accelerate their implementation of AI tools. "Google Cloud and C3 AI share the vision that artificial...
TechnologyCIO

Otava Is on a Mission to Make the Cloud Easy for Customers

Otava is on a mission to make the cloud easy for its customers. So says TJ Houske, Vice President of Operations an Solutions Architecture, at the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based cloud provider. We spoke with Houske recently to learn more about Otava’s approach, what it means to be VMware Cloud Verified, and the challenges today’s enterprises are facing.
Computersbeincrypto.com

Ethernity CLOUD — Guaranteed Cloud Computing Security

Ethernity CLOUD, founded in 2017, is a decentralized confidential computing network driven by smart contracts. Ethernity CLOUD is working toward a secure future for cloud computing. The core of its mission is decentralized confidential computing. Cloud computing allows people to store information remotely on a centralized server. While convenient and...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Successful deployment in the AWS cloud: The XXL webinar from Heise

After a cloud-native application has been developed, the next challenge is: Deployment in the cloud. Heise’s webinar on October 14th with the experts OIiver Kopp and Thomas Bröll from Trivadis shows participants how they can manage the deployment of their Java applications in the AWS cloud in a practical way. In a practical way and with many examples, developers learn the best practices for Docker files for Java applications and cloud-native build packs. You master in detail how to package a Spring Boot microservice as a Docker image and how you can deploy it to AWS.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Heroku vs AWS: A Comparison of Two Popular Cloud Services

With the increasing importance of cloud computing, services like Amazon’s EC2 on AWS and Heroku are coming under more scrutiny. Even better for the consumer, the increasing number of such services means more choice in the market. But with this increased choice comes an increased level of confusion, because it’s often difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison of the various services. Even worse, their offerings aren’t strictly in the same domains, but let’s take a stab at it.
Softwarenetapp.com

Kubernetes Application Data Management: Why?

Why Kubernetes application data management? — As Kubernetes and containers become the de-facto choice for developing, deploying, running, and scaling cloud-native and next-generation IT apps, enterprises are running more and more business-critical applications on them. Business-critical applications are often stateful. A stateful application has associated state, data, and config information and depends on previous data transactions to execute its business logic. Business-critical apps on Kubernetes that provide a service often have availability and business continuity requirements like traditional applications meaning an outage of the service (breaching SLAs) can seriously impact the revenue and reputation of the provider. Enterprises often realize that they need to fortify their Kubernetes deployments to be resilient to service failures after a service-impacting disaster. This can be catastrophic. Other enterprises recognize the need but use custom tools developed by IT staff and admins with intimate knowledge of the application, which are hard to scale, apply, and normalize across the enterprise and application teams. Consequently, businesses grapple with a coherent and cohesive data protection strategy for their Kubernetes estate.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware vSAN Tech Team Updates: vSAN Everywhere, Stretched Clusters & More

Summer 2021 saw a lot of great, new content on Cloud Platform Tech Zone including features on how vSAN is leveraged across industries, insights on stretched clusters, data management and more! Get a recap of this past season’s can’t miss Tech Zone resources below. vSAN Stretched Clusters and Data Protection...
Softwareitprotoday.com

Microsoft Azure Vulnerability ‘Breaks Secure Multitenancy’

Last week, researchers from cloud security firm Wiz reported a new vulnerability in Microsoft Azure's managed database service, Cosmos DB, that they called the worst they've ever seen. According to the researchers, the Azure vulnerability, which they dubbed ChaosDB, gave them "complete, unrestricted access to the accounts and databases of...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Palo Alto Networks Adds Cloud Misconfiguration Tool

Palo Alto Networks today revealed that its Bridgecrew by Prisma Cloud offering has been extended using another tool that now makes it possible to also detect configuration drifts across multiple clouds. Bridgecrew Drift Detection is based on an open source Yor project that automatically tags IaC templates with attribution and...
ComputersTom's Guide

Adobe Creative Cloud cloud storage review

Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerful creativity suite for individuals and businesses, but falls behind as a cloud storage platform thanks to rigid pricing, slow speeds, and reduced support for external file types. Adobe Creative Cloud is hardly the first name that springs to mind when you think of a...
ComputersTechRepublic

Want to be a cloud computing master? Learn Google Cloud Platform, DevOps, Kubernetes, Azure, AWS

You can get the skills you need to break into the in-demand field of cloud technology without spending a lot or money or time. Tech budgets are forecasted to significantly expand through next year. And, of course, everything will continue moving to the cloud. Cloud skills will be valued well into the future. So if you've been thinking about switching to a new career in tech, cloud computing would definitely be a smart path, and The Ultimate Kubernetes & Cloud Certification Training Bundle provides fast, affordable training.
Technologythefastmode.com

HGC Supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect

HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, on Tuesday announced that it supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. By offering support for Partner Interconnect, Google Cloud customers have the ability to quickly establish secure and high-performance direct connections to business-critical workloads on Google...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Azure DevOps vs GitHub | UpGuard

When it comes to modern software development, collaboration is the name of the game; to this end, development teams have more than ample selection of tools at their disposal these days. With a user base in the double-digit millions, GitHub is the perennial favorite for sharing, collaborating, and repositing code, but Azure DevOps, which started out as Visual Studio Online—then went through a name change where it was known as Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS)—has been stealing some of its thunder, especially when it comes to software teams that rely heavily on Microsoft technologies such as .NET and C# in their stack.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cloud Workload Security

Cloud observability and security are quickly becoming mainstays necessary to manage and secure cloud-based applications and infrastructure. At Black Hat 2021, Datadog announced their new Cloud Workload Security offering, providing real-time eBPF-powered threat detection across containers and hosts. Datadog’s Nick Davis, senior product manager for cloud workload security, and Mitch Ashley discuss how the solution uses a behavior-based approach to identify suspicious events such as deleting logs, modifying files, downloading payloads and more. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Ethernity CLOUD Brings Decentralized Cloud Computing to Ethereum

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Computersitprotoday.com

Hybrid and Multicloud Management Solutions Buyers Guide

Several years ago, analysts were predicting that hybrid cloud architectures would become the predominant approach to cloud computing. For once, the analysts were right: Today, nearly three-quarters of organizations have adopted hybrid cloud environments, which combine public cloud resources with resources that are hosted in colocation centers or on premises.
Microsoftcybersecdn.com

What Are Cloud Leaks? | UpGuard

It seems like every day there’s a new incident of customer data exposure. Credit card and bank account numbers; medical records; personally identifiable information (PII) such as address, phone number, or SSN— just about every aspect of social interaction has an informational counterpart, and the social access this information provides to third parties gives many people the feeling that their privacy has been severely violated when it’s exposed.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy