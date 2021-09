The continuation of the upside momentum in AUD/USD opens the door to another visit of the 0.7300 yardstick and above in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The rapid rise in AUD to 0.7271 yesterday came as a surprise (we were expecting AUD to consolidate). While overbought, the advance in AUD has room to test 0.7280. The major resistance at 0.7305 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.7235 followed by 0.7220.”