Keep an eye on Micah Potter for Heat’s next two-way contract

Cover picture for the articleWith the news that Miami Heat Summer League standout DeJon Jarreau signed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way deal, there is a significant void left on Miami’s roster. Many believe that Marcus Garrett will get one of the team’s vacant two-way spots, and there is definitely interest by the front office to do just that. But one player that has gone largely unnoticed for the second is forward Micah Potter, a 23-year-old forward out of Wisconsin.

