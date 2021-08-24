Could the 2021 Season Be Colts Pass Rusher Ben Banogu’s Breakout Campaign?
The Indianapolis Colts have had a number of young pass rushers, who have flashed throughout training camp—with 3rd-year edge Ben Banogu being predominantly among them. Now, some of that can be attributed to the Colts’ depleted offensive line, which has lacked the likes of Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson in recent weeks because of injuries—and has even worse depth along the outside in projected starting left tackle Eric Fisher’s continued absence (who’s still rehabbing from a late-season torn Achilles, but is ramping up activity).www.stampedeblue.com
