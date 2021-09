The third best junior horseback archer in the world lives right here in Austin, and she doesn't even own a horse. Annabelle Davis joined mounted archery in the summer of 2019 after stumbling across the sport while web surfing. With three years experience in Olympic-style archery – range shooting with a bow pimped out with scopes, stabilizers, and other fancy tools – and a frequent flyer of casual horseback summer camps, the Liberal Arts and Science Academy freshman naturally found her place in the ancient martial art. Now, with only two years under her belt, she holds just about every title you can think of: Top U.S. Junior (under 18) Horseback Archer; 17th in the U.S. overall national ranking (all age divisions); youngest person to be ranked on the official U.S. ranking list; and the youngest person to be nationally graded (which, unlike ranking, only uses target scores separated by levels in order to focus on proper shooting technique).