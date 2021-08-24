Cancel
Jimmy John’s to open Wednesday

Plainsman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “coming soon” sign has a final date, as Jimmy John’s will open its doors at 2025 Dakota Ave. S. on Wednesday! Jimmy John’s will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer delivery as well by calling 554-2020.

Comments / 0

