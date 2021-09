The best hoodies for men are soft, durable and versatile. They should be both comfortable when Netflix and quarantining, and stylish when stepping outside for the first time in the last five days, trying to persuade people you do still shower and have control of your life. Yes, a hoodie can help with that. Casual apparel today has come a long way, and our favorite men’s hoodie options in 2021 are longer-lasting, technologically advanced, recycled and generally of a better fabrication than what we grew up on. Despite this, there’s still very much a “can’t beat the classics” vibe, so we...