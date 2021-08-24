Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Fauci: U.S. Could Be Back To Normal By Spring 2022 If Vaccinations Increase

By Jason Hall
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fauci's comments came hours after the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

www.iheart.com

PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

Delta is spreading but COVID vaccines 75-95% effective at preventing hospitalization

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that despite initial concerns about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness or hospitalization and the Delta Variant – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all offer solid protection. Taking that sentiment a step further CDC scientists say that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization.
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Fauci: 'Just Get Vaccinated'

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. infectious disease expert told CNN Sunday there could be up to 100,000 new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by the end of the year, but the situation while “entirely predictable” is also “entirely preventable.”. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. has the “wherewithal” to avoid...
Public Healthfox26houston.com

CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Monday and voted to endorse the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older. The endorsement shortly follows the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr. Fauci optimistic that Covid could be under control in U.S. in 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, said the U.S. could have COVID-19 under control by early next year, if vaccination rates accelerate. Healthcare providers should also continue to utilize COVID-19 antibody treatments, which could reduce hospitalizations and deaths by as much...
Educationfox17.com

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he believes mandating COVID-19 vaccines for school children is a good idea. Those remarks came during an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union". Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he likes the idea because...
Public Healthwkzo.com

U.S. administers 370.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 370,212,027 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 441,332,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 369,556,911 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Public Healthwkzo.com

U.S. CDC advisers vote in favor of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday unanimously recommended the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people over age 16, an important step after the vaccine gained full U.S. approval by the Food and Drug Administration last week. (Reporting...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said This is How the Pandemic Could End

Among the many compelling reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one is the fact that longer the virus has a chance to mutate, the greater the chances are that it will—into something that can evade the current "safe and effective" vaccines. Then where would we be? This concerns Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, as well as virus experts—they weighed in on the future of the pandemic. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Fauci calls on unvaccinated Americans to expedite pandemic end

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, during a White House briefing Tuesday appealed to eligible unvaccinated Americans to roll their sleeves, receive shots and accelerate the timeline to the pandemic’s end. "I would like to appeal to this country, to the people in the country who are...
Public HealthPosted by
SELF

Dr. Fauci Explains the One Thing We Can Do to Contain the Pandemic by Spring 2022

There’s a clear way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s really “up to us” to get ourselves there, says Anthony Fauci, M.D. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, laid out a roadmap for the country to achieve considerable normalcy by the spring of 2022 in a new interview with CNN this week. And the key is widespread COVID-19 vaccination.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Vaccinations key to controlling pandemic by spring, Fauci says

If vaccination rates increase in the U.S. this fall and winter, the U.S. could regain control of the pandemic and see some normalcy return by next spring, President Joe Biden's top pandemic medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, MD, said during an Aug. 23 interview on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 Degrees. The...
Public Healthabc27.com

‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says pandemic could possibly end by spring 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert believes the pandemic’s end is near as long as the U.S. follows the right protocols to contain COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he sees the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s only open if the country’s 80 million to 90 million unvaccinated people are convinced to get the shot.
KidsTODAY.com

Fauci on when kids under 12 will have access to vaccinations

Parents of children under 12 in the U.S. are still eagerly waiting for them to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, as the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's vaccine, granted on Monday, only applies to those 16 and up. Research on the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Fauci Says We Could ‘Crush This Virus’ By Spring 2022 Only If This Happens

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, believes that the U.S. could get the coronavirus pandemic under control by spring 2022, but only if more Americans get their COVID vaccination. Fauci made the announcement on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday, saying that the country’s normalcy is in...
Public HealthMedscape News

Fauci Corrects Prediction on When Pandemic Will Be Under Control

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States could get the COVID-19 pandemic under control by the spring of 2022 if enough Americans become vaccinated, Anthony Fauci, MD, said Monday. Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN, Fauci corrected the timeline he...

