Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Slams Daughter's Claims Of Not Getting A Wedding Invite Over BLM Support

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman has broken his silence after his daughter, Bonnie, spoke out again about their family rift ahead of his upcoming wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! recently reported, Bonnie (biological daughter of Duane and the late Beth Chapman) and sister Cecily (Duane's step-daughter) didn't receive an invite to their dad's September wedding with fiancée Francie Frane. The sisters believe they weren't invited because they look too much like their late mother, and the reality star couldn't have them in attendance for his special day.

Bonnie has now come forward with new speculation surrounding her lack of an invite. Bonnie told TMZ she felt her dad let her passion for the BLM movement and racial equality get in the way of their father-daughter relationship. Bonnie alleged she and Cecily didn't nab an invite to their dad's special day because of their difference in views.

Source: MEGA; @bonniejoc/Instagram; @cecilybeezee/Instagram

She explained that she and Cecily, 28, still work with UnleashedTV — a network that fired their dad this year — on their own show, The System, which focuses on racial justice. According to Bonnie, their BLM support doesn't sit well with their father. She even alleged Duane called BLM protesters "thugs" and other derogatory terms, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Duane's reality series Unleashed was cut short at the beginning of the year. Bonnie reportedly claimed he got axed from the network because of the racial/homophobic phrases and nicknames he allegedly used.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Air.TV

Bonnie's drama with her estranged father reportedly boiled over this past weekend when Duane's soon-to-be wife allegedly sent her a scathing text. In the message, Frane seemed to allude to Bonnie and Cecily's continued work with the network despite their dad's relationship with UTV.

Article continues below advertisement

"[L]et's not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both know You haven't been invited to the wedding because your (sic) living under the same roof with people who stabbed (him), robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career," the text in question read.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

While Duane isn't a fan of Bonnie's passion for equality, as she has claimed, Bonnie said her work is her way of keeping her mom's legacy alive. The 22-year-old reportedly explained that Beth — who died in 2019 of throat cancer — taught her to speak up when she saw someone being wronged.

Article continues below advertisement

After Bonnie addressed her lack of an invite for the third time in recent days, Duane broke his silence about his relationships with his daughters. He reportedly insisted Bonnie's allegations about him are "false" and just a failed attempt at derailing his upcoming wedding.

The TV personality insisted Bonnie and Cecily are being "groomed" by his unethical former associates, according to the outlet. Not to worry, Duane said he tracked them down when he jumped bail, according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @cecilybeezee/Instagram

He ended his statement by telling the public to "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them," adding: "Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."

Duane and Frane plan to tie the knot on Thursday, September 2.