Dodge will show us its electric future next year with EV concept

As the automotive world rapidly shifts to an all-electric future, there are some manufacturers who are still kicking and screaming at the thought of dropping gas for spark. One such company is Ferrari. The legendary Italian automaker has built some of the best-sounding gas engines known to man and has at one stage promised to never build a fully electric vehicle. Ferrari recently changed its tune when acting CEO John Elkann announced that the company's first-ever electric vehicle would appear in 2025. In the meantime, the hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB continues to flirt with electric power, and in a YouTube video posted by Varryx, we get to see (and not hear) the new supercar in all its glory.