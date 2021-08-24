Dodge will show us its electric future next year with EV concept
Ready or not, here comes Dodge's electric era. The brand's CEO Tim Kuniskis said we're in for an electric concept car next year that will likely preview the battery-powered muscle car shown in a teaser video earlier this summer. Kuniskis, who spoke to Automotive News during the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event last week, said, "Dodge is a muscle car first. And, by the way, it happens to have electrification to make it better."www.cnet.com
